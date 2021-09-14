GBI identifies Smyrna man killed during hostage situation

Sep. 14—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed by Cobb police on Monday during a hostage situation at a Smyrna apartment complex.

The GBI says Robert Parks, 39, of Smyrna, was found with a gun holding another man hostage during the incident at Concord Crossing Apartments around 9:45 a.m. and was shot and killed by a Cobb police officer.

As is standard for officer-involved shootings, the Cobb County Police Department called the GBI in to investigate.

The GBI said Cobb police was called to an apartment at 2935 Old Concord Road, building 525, after reports of shots being fired.

Nyesha Banks, a neighbor in the apartment complex, told the MDJ she heard screaming from a nearby unit around 8:30 a.m. and then a gunshot shortly thereafter.

Upon arriving at the complex, about a mile south of Windy Hill Road, officers found Parks throwing items off his balcony. Parks had beside him on the balcony another man who was bound at the wrists, authorities say. Parks then took the hostage inside the apartment complex, where the GBI said Cobb County SWAT found them barricaded.

After Parks was killed, the second man in the apartment was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Cobb Police said they didn't know exactly when Parks was shot or what prompted the shooting and that the relationship between the suspect and the hostage was unknown.

Initially, Cobb police reported no officers were injured, however, the GBI said one officer sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was treated and released.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.

This is the 69th officer-involved shooting recorded by the GBI this year, and the fourth in Cobb. All four in Cobb have come since June.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.