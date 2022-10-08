GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff

The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday.

The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro.

The K-9 officer, Figo, was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with Bolden.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting on Kendrick Road on Thursday. Bolden was spotted driving the victim’s vehicle on Riverside Road near Interstate 285.

State troopers and Clayton County deputies joined police in assisting with a traffic stop.

Bolden initially pulled over, but as troopers tried to make contact, he drove away.

Troopers then chased the vehicle and were able to perform a PIT maneuver.

Officers tried to make contact with Bolden, who was not cooperative.

The K-9 officer, Figo, was sent into the vehicle by his handler and Bolden shot him.

Figo was rushed to an animal hospital in Sandy Springs, where he died.

A video showed Sandy Springs police shutting down the road outside of the vet hospital and doctors heroically trying to save Figo after rushing him out of a medical helicopter.

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has set up a memorial fund in Figo’s honor.

“Contributions made will be made in honor of K9 Figo and to have his name placed on the Georgia Police K9 In the Line of Duty Death Memorial located at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center,” the foundation wrote on Facebook.

