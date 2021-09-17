GBI IDs Cobb man killed by police after brandishing knife

Sep. 17—Cobb police shot and killed a man early Friday who they say was armed with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man Friday afternoon as Matthew Joseph Wilbanks, 41, of Marietta.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight Friday when Cobb County Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute call regarding a suicidal man in the 4000 block of Landing Drive in northeast Cobb, the GBI said.

"During the incident, Wilbanks advanced toward officers while holding the knife. An officer discharged his firearm, striking Wilbanks. Wilbanks died on scene," the GBI said.

Cobb police described the weapon as a "large hunting-type knife" and said Wilbanks "presented a threat to the officers."

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings in the state. Upon completion, the GBI's findings will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.