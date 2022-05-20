GBI IDs man shot, killed by police in Mableton shootout

May 20—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man who was shot and killed by police Thursday night in Mableton.

Tavis Latimore Carithers, 23, was shot and killed by police after firing at officers from his garage, according to the GBI.

At around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Cobb County Police Department responded to 4470 Hicks Road in Mableton after receiving a call about a suicidal man with a gun, the GBI said. At the scene, police were told that Carithers had shot a gun at family members. It is unclear if any other people were injured in the incident.

Officers sought to speak with Carithers, but at some point he began shooting at police and retreated into the house, the GBI said. Police continued to try and call Carithers out of the home. Carithers then stepped into the garage.

"Once again, Carithers fired his gun at officers," the GBI said. "Officers returned fire, hitting Carithers."

Carithers died at the scene, per police. No officers were injured.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Once complete, it will turn over the case file to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.