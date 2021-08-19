GBI ID's man shot by police after Marietta car chase

Aug. 19—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thursday identified the man who was shot and killed Wednesday after Marietta police say he fled from authorities in a stolen car.

The man was identified as Devonte Dawayne Brown, 28, of Austell.

Around 3:30 p.m., Cobb County police observed a vehicle being driven recklessly near the corner of South Marietta Parkway and Powder Springs Street in Marietta, according to the GBI, which is investigating the shooting.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Brown. Brown initially pulled over but then "refused to comply and sped away." He was pursued by multiple Cobb Police and Cobb County Sheriff's Office officers, who attempted to stop him.

Officers tried to box in Brown's vehicle, the GBI said.

"During this incident, Brown attempted to get away and hit multiple police vehicles," the GBI said. "As police officers were trying to take Brown into custody, a Cobb County Police Department officer fired his gun, striking Brown."

Brown was taken to a local hospital where he died, per the GBI. A handgun was found in his vehicle. It was unclear whether Brown attempted to use the gun, or what led to the officer shooting Brown.

One officer received non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by Brown's vehicle, per the GBI.

The shooting occurred on Powder Springs Street between Sandtown and Garrison roads. That section of the street was closed for hours Wednesday afternoon and evening as the shooting was investigated.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once it is completed, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.