GBI investigates, arrests Americus police officer

Mar. 27—AMERICUS — The GBI has arrested Americus Police Officer Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, of Americus, and charged him with one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree, one count of making false statements and one count of violation of oath of office.

Americus Police Department Chief Mark Scott asked the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation into actions by Franklin. The APD officer was suspected of committing property damage. GBI agents presented a Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge probable cause supporting the issuance of arrest warrants.

Franklin resigned from the Americus Police Department on Friday of last week. The GBI arrested Franklin and took him to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, a copy of the investigative file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourage the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at (229) 931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.