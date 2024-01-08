GBI investigates death of 21-year-old Macon man who died from gunshot wound
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a Macon man.
On Friday, Jan. 5, Forsyth police received a 911 call at around 9 a.m. about an unknown person found dead inside a home.
Police responded and located Rashid Khalid Ivey, 21, dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.
Forsyth police requested that GBI investigate the death.
A GBI Medical Examiner has conducted an autopsy on Ivey.
Their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on his death is urged to contact the Forsyth Police Department at 478-993-1005 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online here.
