GBI investigates fourth Savannah police officer-involved shooting of the year

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the fourth 2022 officer-involved shooting by the Savannah Police Department. The Sunday shooting is the fifth officer-involved shooting since December of 2021.

According to information released by SPD early Sunday morning, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Bay Street and an adult male received serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

Per protocol with any officer-involved shooting, SPD called the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the GBI said the office hasn’t received a summary yet and will release more information when it becomes available.

