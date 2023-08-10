GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in North Georgia after man tries to avoid DUI checkpoint

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday in northern Georgia, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Just after 11 p.m., Clayton police officers and Rabun County sheriff deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint around Hwy 76 West and Meadow Stream Lane, when a man identified as 51-year-old Lars Anton Rudow of Watkinsville stopped his car in the road before reaching the checkpoint.

As a Clayton Police Officer approached the car, Rudow accelerated his car toward the officer, grazing the officer in the lower leg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rudow then drove quickly toward the other officers and deputies at the checkpoint. A Clayton Police Officer then shot at the car, according to the GBI.

Officers and deputies chased Rudow for less than a mile before he crashed off the road.

Rudow was arrested and charged with DUI refusal and five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rudow was taken to the Rabun County Detention Center.

The GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: