GBI investigates Savannah officer-involved shooting of armed robbery suspect

Armed robbery suspect shot, killed

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to investigate an officer- involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Savannah man.

At 7 p.m., Dec. 27, Savannah Police responded to an armed robbery at Beauty & Beyond, 628 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where they found Kevin Dubois, a 31-year-old Savannah resident, brandishing a gun.

According to a GBI statement, officers gave Dubois verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he did not follow. Dubois ran and officers chased him. During the chase, Dubois pointed his handgun. Two officers fired and hit Dubois.

Officers administered first aid at the scene. Dubois was transported to Memorial Health Medical Center, where later he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured. Savannah Police officers recovered a handgun and bundles of money at the scene.

The armed robbery is under investigation by SPD, while GBI conducts an independent investigation into the shooting. Once complete, the GBI will send the case file to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

SPD investigates shooting

Meanwhile, Savannah officers were at another shooting around 7:30 p.m. the same night, where three men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the area of Cedar and 39th streets. All three men were taken to Memorial Health Medical Center.

According to Savannah Police, a gray sedan with a broken taillight was seen fleeing the scene, traveling south on Cedar Street. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case should call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GBI investigates officer-involved shooting of armed robbery suspect