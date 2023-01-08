GBI investigates shooting of man by 2 Athens-Clarke police officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into the shooting of a man who was killed Saturday by Athens-Clarke police during what was described by police as an investigation into a stolen car.

The shooting occurred sometime after 11:45 p.m. at a home on Smokey Road, a street located off Nowhere Road in north Athens.

The shooting claimed the life of 42-year-old Clinton Eli Burkhalter of Athens, the GBI announced Sunday.

Bomb threat:Elberton woman moved to federal custody in bomb threat case at Athens Democrats office

New US Attorney: Biden appoints former Oconee County resident as new US Attorney for Middle District

Three officers, whose names have not been released, were at the location and none were harmed, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The incident began, according to the GBI, when police located a stolen car in the driveway of the home and the officers stopped to investigate the theft. Police have not released a report on the circumstances of the theft of the auto found at the home.

Two of the officers found Burkhalter and another man, who was not identified, inside a shed located to the side of the house, according to the GBI.

At least nine bullet exit holes can be seen on the backside of the shed where a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

“Burkhalter refused to show the officers his hands and then put a gun to his head. As the officers took cover, Burkhalter fired several shots into the ceiling of the shed. Burkhalter then began coming out of the building with the gun pointed at officers. The two officers shot Burkhalter,” according to the GBI report.

The GBI said the officers maintained cover as Burkhalter fell to the ground with the gun still in his hand. When emergency medics arrived, they determined the man was dead at the scene, according to the report.

An autopsy will be conducted on the body.

Although police did not say how many times Burkhalter was shot or how many times officers fired their weapons, the metal shed where the shooting occurred showed at least nine exit bullet holes on the back side of the building.

Story continues

Police have also not released information on Burkhalter's gun regarding the number of rounds fired and if there were live rounds still in the gun when it was recovered.

A bullet exit hole was marked by investigators after the shooting of a man on Smokey Road in Athens.

A Nissan car parked at the rear of the shed also had several entry holes where bullets struck it after exiting the shed.

The shed contained a makeshift kitchen inside along with an apparent sleeping area.

A 27-year-old man, who lives at the location, told the Banner-Herald on Sunday that Burkhalter did not live at the location, but was visiting there. The man said he did not see the shooting, but he and other inside the house heard the gunfire.

Athens-Clarke police reported they have opened an internal investigation and the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending their review.

As standard procedure in cases where police shoot someone, the GBI was asked to conduct an independent investigation, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: GBI: Athens-Clarke police shoot and kill man who pointed gun at them