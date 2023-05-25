GBI investigating 4 shootings involving police, deputies that occurred in less than 24 hours

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating four different officer-involved shootings within a 24-hour period.

GBI officials were called to different parts of north and middle Georgia late Tuesday into Wednesday night in reference to officers being shot at while responding to different incidents. None of the four shootings are connected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the My Home & Suites Hotel off Alcovy Road in Newton County.

Covington police told Channel 2 Action News that Officer Rashad Rivers had been shot in the head when he responded to a domestic fight ending in gunfire. During the exchange of gunfire, authorities said 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill was killed.

GBI officials reported that Stodghill was seen inside a hotel room with a gun pointing at Rivers. After shooting Rivers, Stodgehill was killed by another officer who arrived on the scene.

Rivers is in stable at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The second incident occurred at 1:15 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road in Polk County when officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute.

GBI officials said when officers arrived, they were speaking with Flint Dawson Warren when he reached for a gun on his waist. Witnesses said he was shot by an officer when he did this.

Authorities have not released his condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

The third incident began Wednesday afternoon when a car chase involving Georgia State Patrol led to a shootout and several car crashes on Boulevard Avenue near Grant Park.

GBI officials said GSP troopers were following Ramadan Saleem, 36, who was driving a maroon Genesis erratically on the interstate. After he exited onto Boulevard SE, Saleem ran a red light, hit another car, and crashed into a light pole, according to troopers.

After he crashed, Saleem got out of the car, pulled out a gun and began firing at officers, who returned fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News obtained video from moments after the incident unfolded that shows a man who appears to be injured face-down on the ground in front of that car. He doesn’t move for the duration of the video and officers later remove two handguns. EMTs then load him up onto a stretcher.

The video shows another man being handcuffed on the ground. Police did not specify which man was Saleem.

Moments later, officers appear to pull an infant from the car and take the child over to paramedics. Saleem was taken to the hospital and is currently stable. No officers were injured.

The fourth incident occurred in Bibb County at the Tindall Fields apartments at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies received information about the location of a murder suspect, Anthony Donnell Baldwin, Jr., involved in the homicide of Claudette Brown on November 14, 2022.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

They spotted Baldwin in a GMC Yukon near the Housing Authority Apartment Complex on Felton Avenue at Alabama Street in a Chevy Yukon on Houston Avenue.

Investigators with BCSO began to follow Baldwin and initiated a traffic stop. Baldwin stopped and quickly got out of the SUV, then reached back into the SUV and grabbed a firearm, prompting deputies to shoot at him.

GBI officials added that a young child was inside the SUV, but they were not injured.

Baldwin was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable. No officers were hurt during the incident.

All four shootings are still under investigation by the GBI.

IN OTHER NEWS: