GBI investigating after 6-hour standoff in Warner Robins ends with suspect shot by police

The GBI opened an investigation Tuesday after an hours-long standoff at a Warner Robins home ended with a suspect being shot by police.

The suspect, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, was treated at a local hospital and taken into custody.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Georgia Fugitive Task Force went to a home on the 200 block of Somerset Drive to execute arrest warrants on the suspect, 32-year-old Renaldo Smith.

According to a statement from the GBI, task force officers made contact with Smith and he immediately barricaded himself inside the home.

Gunshots were heard inside the home and task force officers established a perimeter, calling the Warner Robins Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Warner Robins Police Department sent out a statement telling people to avoid the area and encouraging those who live near the home to remain inside their residences.

For hours following, negotiators with the Warner Robins Police Department continued to communicate with Smith and tried to convince him to surrender.

After attempting to negotiate with Smith for about six hours, the Warner Robins Police Department SWAT team deployed tear gas at 1:43 p.m. and Smith began shooting toward officers from inside the home, according to the GBI.

SWAT team officers returned fire and Smith was shot in the forearm.

Smith was treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The Warner Robins Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation the day of the shooting.

The officers that shot at Smith will be on administrative leave until the investigation ends, when the case file will be sent to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI stated that additional charges against Smith in relation to the incident are pending.