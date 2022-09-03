GBI investigating after Baldwin deputy fatally shoots 77-year-old man armed with a shotgun

The GBI is investigating a Friday evening homicide in Baldwin County where a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 77-year-old man armed with a shotgun.

According to a GBI release, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Union Hill Church Road southwest of Milledgeville at around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2.

The deputy entered the building when he and others in the home were approached by one of the home’s residents, Tommie Gilmore, 77, armed with a shotgun. The deputy commanded Gilmore to drop the gun, but Gilmore instead pointed the gun at the deputy, who shot and killed him, according to the release.

Gilmore was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 83rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.