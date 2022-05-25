GBI investigating after Canton police officer shot and killed a man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined an investigation after a Canton police officer shot and killed a man around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on Midway Avenue in Canton.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke to neighbors about the moment they were woken up by gunshots.

Neighbors were still on edge after a shooting early Wednesday morning at Towne Mill in Canton.

“None of us really knew what was going on last night, but a string of car break-ins have been reported before, so it’s nothing really new,” a neighbor said after hearing about shooting so close by. “It’s very frightening because you know some of us, we work odd hours and leave our wives at home by themselves, so you (worry) about that and it’s very shocking, because this is such a good neighborhood and a great community.”

The GBI said the Canton Police Department got a call to investigate a suspicious person just after 2 a.m. Investigators say, police shot and killed a man in the 700 block of Midway Avenue.

Another neighbor told Holloway off-camera that she woke up to one gunshot, looked out her window and saw a man’s body lying in her yard.

The GBI said they are still investigating what happened leading up to the Canton police officer firing his weapon.

