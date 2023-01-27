GBI investigating death of inmate in McIntosh County jail

Jan. 27—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Wednesday death of a man in the McIntosh County Detention Center. As of Friday, the GBI does not suspect foul play.

According to a press release from the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office, an inmate, Rodney Grant Sr., 53, of Townsend, was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

"Upon finding the inmate, detention officers immediately requested assistance from detention medical staff and McIntosh Emergency Medical Services," the sheriff's office said in the release. "Detention and medical personnel began immediate life-saving procedures to the inmate; however, the inmate was pronounced deceased by (EMS)."

Sheriff Stephen Jessup then contacted the GBI, according to the release.

Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office, confirmed the investigation is ongoing but said no foul play is suspected. No cause of death has been determined, pending an autopsy by the GBI's crime lab, she said.