GBI investigating death of man whose body was found beside car in Georgia park

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested two men they believe are involved in the death of a man whose body was found lying beside a car in Winder.

Suspects, Brantavious Sims, 18 of Winder and Jayquan Crawford, 17, of Statham, were taken into custody and are accused to have murdered 21-year-old Lane Michael Bullard of Winder, GBI said.

Police arrested Sims at his home on April 13, 2022, without incident and Crawford turned himself in the following day at the Barrow County Detention Center, GBI officials said.

Sims is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Crawford is charged with being party to the crime of murder.

Both teens are being held at the Barrow County Detention Center and were denied bond.

Last week, the Winder Police Department received a call after two motorists found a body beside a car on a dirt road at City Pond Park.

Police identified Bullard as the individual who was shot multiple times.

