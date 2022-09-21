GBI investigating death at the Whitfield County jail

Sep. 21—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a Chatsworth man Monday at the Whitfield County jail.

Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said Mark Adam Bommer, 55, was pronounced dead at the jail Monday. Bates said his office got the call around 2:50 p.m.

"I've been asked to refer any questions about this investigation to the GBI so that accurate data from the investigation is released, and because they have authority over the investigation," said county sheriff's office Capt. Wesley Lynch. "Whenever we have an in-custody death we have always had this investigated by a third-party agency for accountability purposes. This is done with all in-custody deaths, and is not a decision based on any particulars of this situation."

Jail records show Bommer was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.

A phone message left at the GBI's Calhoun office was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.