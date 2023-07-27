Man held family at gunpoint before being shot during standoff with Douglas County deputies

The GBI is currently investigating a shooting involving deputies in Douglas County.

Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 5 in Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon after a man reportedly pulled a gun out on his family.

Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say the family escaped the home and called 911. When authorities arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Between 4 and 4:30 p.m., the suspect fired a gun at deputies. They returned fire and shot the suspect twice.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw multiple agencies swarming around a home.

The GBI is continuing its investigation into the shooting.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

