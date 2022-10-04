GBI investigating fatal crash after county police pursuit

Oct. 4—A 35-year-old man trying to elude Glynn County police died in a single-vehicle crash after midnight Monday.

The driver, Joseph Allen Hodge, died at the scene, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Johnston Street and 2nd Street in Brunswick, city police said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, police said.

At the request of the Glynn County Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatality.

Hodge's body was taken for autopsy to the GBI crime lab in Pooler, said Stacy Carson, GBI agent in charge at the agency's Kingsland office. Results of the autopsy could be available by Tuesday afternoon, she said.

The county police department notified the GBI about the fatal crash at 1:30 a.m. Monday, Carson said.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said the officer who initiated the traffic stop remains on active duty. He declined to identify the officer at this time. Based on the initial assessment at the scene by GBI agents and county police, the officer followed proper police procedure in initiating the traffic stop and attempting to stop the vehicle, Battiste said.

Battiste did not comment further, citing the GBI's ongoing investigation.

According to a report by Brunswick police, a county police officer initiated a traffic stop on Hodge.

Rather than stop, he fled in the vehicle and died in a single vehicle collision, Brunswick police reported. The Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the crash, did not respond to a request for information.