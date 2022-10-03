GBI investigating fatal crash after county police pursuit

Oct. 3—Law enforcement authorities said a 35-year-old man died after midnight Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash, which resulted from the man trying to elude a traffic stop by a Glynn County police officer.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Johnston Street and 2nd Street in Brunswick, city police said. The driver, Jospeh Allen Hodge, died at the scene, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said.

At the request of the Glynn County Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Hodge's death. The GBI is not investigating the actions of the patrol officer who initiated the traffic stop, Carson said.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Hodge's body has been taken for autopsy to the GBI crime lab in Pooler, said Stacy Carson, GBI agent in charge at the agency's Kingsland office. Results of the autopsy could be available by Tuesday afternoon, she said.

The county police department notified the GBI about the fatal crash at 1:30 a.m. Monday, Carson said.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said the officer who initiated the traffic stop remains on active duty. He declined to identify the officer at this time. Based on the initial assessment at the scene by GBI agents and county police, the officer followed proper police procedure in initiating the traffic stop and attempting to stop the vehicle, Battiste said.

Battiste would not comment further, citing the GBI's ongoing investigation.

According to a summary report by Brunswick police, a county police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. There were no passengers in the vehicle, police said.

Rather than stop, the vehicle fled, "resulting in a single vehicle traffic collision and fatality of the driver," Brunswick police reported.

Carson identified the driver later Monday afternoon as Hodge.

The News has not yet received a response from a request for further information from the Georgia State Patrol.