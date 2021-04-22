GBI investigating use of force by two Valdosta police officers

Apr. 22—VALDOSTA — State authorities have begun a "use of force" investigation involving two Valdosta police officers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On March 30, the Valdosta Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into an incident where two police officers arrested Queen Al-Ameen, the GBI said in a statement Thursday.

Lowndes County Jail booking records show that Al-Ameen, 39, of Valdosta, was arrested March 28 on charges of obstruction of officer, driving under the influence and defective equipment. Details about the incident were not immediately available.

She has been released from jail pending trial, the booking report shows.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the district attorney for further action, the GBI statement said.

The Valdosta Daily Times has requested comments from the police department on the incident, as well as bodycam video.

This is a developing story.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.