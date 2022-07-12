GBI investigating after Georgia couple found shot to death in their bed

A Georgia couple was found shot to death in their bed in Waycross Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Virginia Thomas, 73 and Charles Barnett, 75, were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home owned by Barnett in Ware County.

It’s unclear if police are searching for suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4327.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.