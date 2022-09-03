GBI investigating incident that left 77-year-old man dead after deputies say he pointed gun at them

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left a 77-year-old man dead in Baldwin County.

On Sep. 2, a deputy from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Union Hill Church Rd. after receiving multiple calls about a domestic dispute.

When the deputy got to the home, he and other occupants were approached by 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore who was holding a shotgun, according to the press release.

Instantly, the deputy told Gilmore to drop the gun, but he did not. Instead, the deputies said Gilmore pointed the gun at him. That is when he shot Gilmore, according to the release.

The GBI is investigating an OIS in Baldwin County. A deputy responded to a domestic dispute and encountered a man with a shotgun. He pointed the gun at the deputy and the deputy shot him. He died at the hospital. The deputy was not injured.



Gilmore was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The deputy was not injured.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

