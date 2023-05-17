GBI investigating after inmate had trouble breathing, died at Troup County jail

An inmate at the Troup County Jail died Tuesday night after having trouble breathing.

Torreges Bray, 46 of LaGrange, was brought to the Medical Unit at the Troup County Jail for evaluation and treatment before the sheriff’s office said he became unresponsive.

Medical staff tending to Bray, then began CPR “and other lifesaving measures.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

American Medical Response and the Troup County Fire Department were notified that Bray was in need of medical attention and he was transported to WellStar West Georgia Emergency Department.

On Wednesday morning, Bray was pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was in custody at the jail for a charge of interfering with a call for emergency service, a count of battery, a count of obstructing an officer, all misdemeanors, and a count felony sentenced superior, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation of Bray’s death, per standard procedure.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: