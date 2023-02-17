GBI investigating 'irregularities' in Waynesboro Police training records

The GBI is investigating allegations of irregularities in training records at the Waynesboro Police Department, according to the agency.

In January, the police department noticed irregularities in an employee's training record, according to a media release. The department notified the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"Waynesboro Police Department demands integrity in all of our employees and takes the state training requirements seriously," officials wrote in the release. "... We will cooperate with all investigative authorities concerning this situation."

GBI officials would not comment on the individuals involved in the investigation.

Waynesboro Police Chief Willie J. Burley could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

