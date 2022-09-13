GBI investigating officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on an investigation in Walton County after a man was shot and killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI officials say just before noon, WCSO deputies responded to 1973 GA Hwy 11 in Monroe for a 911 call.

When they arrived, deputies learned a man, Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe, was acting violently and was holding a baseball bat and possibly a handgun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies approached McCullers, who was holding a handgun and attempted to get him to drop his weapon.

McCullers, officials say, pointed his weapon at them. Deputies fired, striking McCullers, who died.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The GBI will perform an independent autopsy and will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

IN OTHER NEWS:



