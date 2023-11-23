Suspect accused of killing woman in Coweta County dead after shootout with police, officials say
The suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman in her Coweta County home on Tuesday is dead, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Officials say they responded to the home located on Halo Trace in reference to suspect Dustin Phillips being on scene.
CCSO deputies approached Phillips to arrest him, however, officials say he shot at deputies.
CCSO deputies returned fire, shooting and killing Phillips, officials said.
He died on scene.
Deputies responded to a home on Halo Trace near Sharpsburg to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, when they arrived they found a woman who had been shot and killed.
Her identity has not been released.
We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
