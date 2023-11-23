Suspect accused of killing woman in Coweta County dead after shootout with police, officials say

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman in her Coweta County home on Tuesday is dead, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Officials say they responded to the home located on Halo Trace in reference to suspect Dustin Phillips being on scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

CCSO deputies approached Phillips to arrest him, however, officials say he shot at deputies.

CCSO deputies returned fire, shooting and killing Phillips, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He died on scene.

Deputies responded to a home on Halo Trace near Sharpsburg to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, when they arrived they found a woman who had been shot and killed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Her identity has not been released.

We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

IN OTHER NEWS: