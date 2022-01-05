GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dade County

Jan. 5—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an officer-involved shooting Monday in Dade County.

According to reports from the GBI, investigators from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in Alabama were following leads on a stolen car, which led them to a gas station in Dade County.

Shortly before 7 p.m. at the One 9 Pilot Travel Center on Highway 299 in the Wildwood area of Dade County, officers saw the stolen car they were looking for. Ethan Wayne Rogers, 32, of Fort Payne, Alabama, was driving the vehicle, and another man and woman were passengers.

As investigators approached the vehicle on foot, they requested that Rogers get out of the car. Instead, according to a press release from Assistant Special Agent in Charge Earl Glover, Rogers drove the car in the direction of one of the officers. A second investigator responded by shooting into the car, striking Rogers.

Rogers was transported to a hospital and went into surgery. He is in critical condition, according to the release. None of the passengers were injured during the incident, and no officers were injured.

The car's female passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants. The male passenger was released without incident.

As of Tuesday, Rogers has been charged by the Dade County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.

The GBI is conducting its own investigation into what happened. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dade County District Attorney's Office for review.

This is the first officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022. There were 100 officer-involved shootings in the state in 2021, according to data published on the GBI's website. Two of those shootings occurred in Northwest Georgia, in Whitfield and Catoosa counties, respectively.

The shooting in Whitfield County took place in August and involved a standoff with Steven Ray Bailey, 63, of Rocky Face, Georgia. Bailey died at Hamilton Medical Center as a result of his injuries following the shootout.

The Catoosa County shooting took place last February and involved 54-year-old Red Bowman "Bo" Trundle, who was lethally shot after he pointed a shotgun at investigators attempting to serve him with a felony probation warrant.

