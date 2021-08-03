GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Powder Springs

Aug. 3—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Powder Springs on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed to the MDJ.

The GBI was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting by the Powder Springs Police Department, according to GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles.

MDJ partner Fox 5 Atlanta reports the incident occurred in the 4400 block of Brownsville Road near C.H. James Parkway, and the suspect was wanted for armed robbery.

Powder Springs officials did not respond to requests for comment by deadline. The MDJ is working to get more details.

Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.