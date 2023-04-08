GBI investigating officer-involved shooting after 17-year-old shot in South Fulton

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a shooting that left a 17-year-old shot and injured in South Fulton, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

According to the GBI, the South Fulton Police Department asked for their assistance after 17-year-old Jordan Buckner was shot Friday evening around 6:43 p.m.

Officers with the South Fulton Police Department responded to Burdett Place after a call about a suspicious person. Officials told Channel 2 Action News officers located Buckner and saw that he was holding a gun under his shirt and gave him commands to show them his hands.

During that time, one of the officers shot Buckner once.

Buckner was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Officers did recover a handgun from the scene.

It is unclear if Buckner will face any charges. No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

