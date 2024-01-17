GBI investigating officer-involved shooting during attempted escape by minor

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Hahira Police Department.

According to the GBI, officers with Hahira police were trying to arrest two minors suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles.

One of the minors was arrested without any problem, but the other ran away from officers.

Officers searched the area and found him near Hall Road.

As officers searched, the boy was seen getting into a white Dodge Challenger that was parked in the area.

According to the GBI, the Challenger was being driven by a relative of the boy whom he had contacted to come pick him up.

As the driver of the Dodge tried to drive away, he drove towards an officer and two civilian witnesses.

One of the officers fired multiple shots, hitting the Challenger.

The driver drove a short distance and then stopped when a police vehicle blocked his path.

The driver surrendered and no one was hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

