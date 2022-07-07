GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Marietta
One person was shot and an officer was injured Thursday evening at a motel in Cobb County.
According to the Marietta Police Department, the incident took place just before 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Delk Road.
Officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. An officer sustained injuries and is currently being treated.
Their identities have not been released.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.
Channel 2 will keep you updated on the latest developments.
