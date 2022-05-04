GBI investigating after police say grandmother brought dead baby to hospital

A death investigation is underway after an 8-month-old was brought to a Snellville emergency room dead.

According to police, the baby’s father, 20-year-old Davied Japez McWorry Whatley, came to the Snellville Police Department in connection to a probation violation warrant out for his arrest.

Nearly seven hours later, the child’s grandmother brought the 8-month-old to the Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room where she told staff that the baby had been left inside a car after a traffic stop.

Snellville police say that is not the case.

They say their interaction with Whatley from him entering the lobby was captured on body cameras. Police say he never mentioned a child being in the car.

Whatley’s car was found in the city hall parking lot.

Snellville police have requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take on the investigation.

