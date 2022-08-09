GBI investigating shooting involving a police officer outside busy Publix
Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting involving an officer outside a busy Publix on Memorial Drive.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area.
That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and is home to multiple restaurants, businesses and mixed-use developments including the Atlanta Dairies and Madison Yards.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer is at the scene and said there is a crime scene behind a Publix grocery store in that area.
Officers seemed to be focused on a large U-Haul truck.
Stay with WSBTV.com on tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates on this developing story.
