GBI investigating shooting involving a police officer outside busy Publix

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting involving an officer outside a busy Publix on Memorial Drive.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area.

That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and is home to multiple restaurants, businesses and mixed-use developments including the Atlanta Dairies and Madison Yards.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is at the scene and said there is a crime scene behind a Publix grocery store in that area.

Officers seemed to be focused on a large U-Haul truck.

Stay with WSBTV.com on tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:







