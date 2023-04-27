GBI investigating shooting involving police at Atlanta gas station

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an east Atlanta gas station Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Valero gas station at the corner of Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that an Atlanta police officer was involved in the shooting. It’s unclear if the officer was injured.

There are multiple law enforcement vehicles and at least two firetrucks at the scene and crime scene tape is strung up across the gas station.

The busy stretch of road is currently shut down.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

