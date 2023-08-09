GBI investigating shooting involving Walton County deputy in Rockdale County

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Walton County deputy in Rockdale County that left one person dead overnight.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is on the scene for Channel 2 Action News This Morning where multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.

The shooting happened near Haralson Mill Road in Rockdale County, which is near the Walton County border.

Walton County officials said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear what time this shooting occurred.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to law enforcement to learn more about this investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: