Father kidnaps, kills 1-year-old and her mom in murder-suicide, grandmother in critical condition

According to the GBI, one-year-old Jaquari Bennett has died after an AMBER Alert was issued early Sunday morning.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the baby was found shot to death behind a church in Riverdale.

Darian Javaris Bennett, the suspect and father of the child, is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to NCSO, Bennett shot the 1-year-old girl and himself.

The mother of the child is also dead and the grandmother is in the hospital in critical condition.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more details surrounding the death of the mother and how the grandmother ended up in critical condition.

Earlier, Newton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jaquari Bennett was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Dr, Covington, GA on Saturday, June 11 at 11:00 p.m.

We will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

