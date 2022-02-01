GBI joins Dawson police in investigating woman's death

Feb. 1—DAWSON — Officials with the Dawson Police Department said Tuesday that investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were still looking into the death of Annie Josie Chappell, who was discovered deceased by DPD officers at her Boundary Street home Monday when police responded to an unresponsive person call.

"There's nothing new to report at this time," a DPD official said Tuesday morning in response to a call from The Albany Herald. "The GBI is still investigating the case."

Dawson Police Chief Frank Thornton later reiterated that the investigation is ongoing and said information about the case is not being released at this time.

"We're really not ready to release any of the pertinent information: cause of death or anything else about the case," Thornton said. "All we're prepared to say right now is that the investigation is continuing."

The GBI was asked by Thornton Monday to investigate the death of Chappell, 59. When police arrived at Chappell's home at 2:22 p.m. Monday, they found her deceased inside the house. She lived alone.

Chappell's car, a 2006 Black Hyundai Elantra, is missing and police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the car, which has a Georgia temporary tag (C0521643). The vehicle was seen traveling near 313 Johnson Ferry Road SE in Marietta at 12:22 p.m. on Monday.

A GBI medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or who has seen Chappell's vehicle is encouraged to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the GBI's regional investigation office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.