GBI makes arrest in Dawson murder case

Apr. 26—DAWSON — GBI agents have arrested Harold Benton, 63, of Dawson, on felony murder and aggravated assault charges, in connection to the death of Douglas Bell, 59.

The Dawson Police Department requested the GBI's help in investigating Bell's death on Sunday. Benton is currently being held at the Terrell County Jail.

Preliminary information indicates that Dawson Police Officers responded to a report of a deceased male in a home at 412 Maple St., SE in Dawson. Officers found Bell deceased from apparent stab wounds. An autopsy will be performed on Bell at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dawson Police Department at (229) 965-4414 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.