GBI makes arrest in Tifton shooting death

Mar. 2—TIFTON — The GBI has arrested a Tifton man on murder charges, stemming from the shooting last week of a Tifton woman.

The GBI arrested and charged Willie Goodman, 68, of Tifton, with felony murder and aggravated assault. On Sunday, the Tift County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct a death investigation in connection to a woman found dead in the county.

Preliminary information indicates that Tift County deputies responded to 318 Wilson St., where they found Ethel Michelle Strawter, 59, suffering from a gunshot wound. Strawter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goodman is currently being held at the Tift County Jail. An autopsy will be performed on Strawter at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff's Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI's Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.