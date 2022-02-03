GBI: man, 19, found dead on Jekyll Creek suffered gunshot

Feb. 3—Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say the 19-year-old man found dead Monday on Jekyll Creek suffered a gunshot wound.

The GBI on Wednesday identified the man as Jean Battiste Fitzjerold-Mickover. He hailed from the New York area but had been living in Jacksonville, Fla., for the last three months, said Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers said an angler discovered the body while fishing at around 2 p.m. Monday on Jekyll Creek.

DNR officers said the death investigation is now in the hands of the GBI.

Carson said the body was discovered on a tidal mudflat in Jekyll Creek at low tide.

An autopsy Tuesday at GBI's Crime Lab in Pooler determined Fitzjerold-Mickover suffered a gunshot wound, she said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Carson declined to say whether the gunshot wound was the cause of death or whether homicide is suspected.

"At this time we are working this as a death investigation," Carson said. "As far as the manner of death, that is under investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 912-279-6198, or the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.