GBI: man, 19, found dead on Jekyll Creek suffered gunshot

Feb. 2—Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say the 19-year-old man found dead Monday on Jekyll Creek suffered a gunshot wound.

The GBI on Wednesday identified the man as Jean Battiste Fitzjerold-Mickover. He hailed from the New York area but had been living in Jacksonville, Fla., for the last three months, said Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers say an angler discovered Fitzjerold-Mickover's body while fishing at around 2 p.m. Monday on Jekyll Creek. DNR officers did not release Fitzjerold-Mickover's identity Tuesday, pending notification of next of kin. No further information was made available Tuesday.

DNR officers told The News on Wednesday morning that the death investigation had been turned over to the GBI. The GBI's Carson said Fitzjerold-Mickover's body was discovered on a tidal mud flat in Jekyll Creek at low tide.

An autopsy Tuesday at the GBI's Crime Lab in Pooler determined Fitzjerold-Mickover suffered a gunshot wound, she said. Carson would not say whether the gunshot wound caused Fitzjerold-Mickover's death, or whether homicide is suspected, citing the ongoing investigation.

"At this time we are working this as a death investigation," Carson said. "As far as the manner of death, that is under investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 912-279-6198, or the GBI tips line at 800-597-8477.