GBI: Man accused of shooting at workers at Ga. business gets into shootout with police after chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man is in critical condition after he shot at people at a Gordon County business, led officers on a chase and then got into a shootout with police.

According to the GBI, 43-year-old Courtney Wilkerson shot at employees inside Mannington Mills flooring company in Calhoun Tuesday morning before he drove to Adairsville.

The Adairsville Police Department, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol received an active shooter BOLO for a blue Chevy Silverado pickup around 1:45 p.m. At some point, they spotted Wilkerson’s vehicle and started to chase him.

Wilkerson started shooting at officers during the chase, according to the GBI.

Wilkerson eventually crashed into a cement mixer on Highway 140 near I-75 and went off the road. After the crash, he continued to shoot at officers, who returned fire, critically injuring him.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was the only reporter at the scene Tuesday during the aftermath of the crash, where he saw dozens of shell casings on the ground.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting in Calhoun or if Wilkerson has a connection to the business.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.

This is at least the third officer-involved shooting in Georgia in the last 24 hours. A man was shot to death in Walton County overnight after shooting at officers. The GBI is also investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.