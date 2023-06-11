GBI: Man cuts off ankle monitor, keeps sending out child porn on social media

A Georgia man convicted of distributing child porn was allegedly discovered committing the same crime while awaiting trial.

The investigation began in Aug. 2018, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a tip that a Facebook user was distributing suspected child sexual abuse material through Facebook Messenger.

The GBI learned that the user of the Facebook account lived in Carlton, Madison County, Georgia.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia, investigators conducted a search warrant at 35-year-old Christopher Snow’s home. Investigators reportedly found multiple electronic devices that Snow kept in a padlocked room.

The investigation revealed that the electronic devices, including the phone that was found on Snow during the search warrant, reportedly contained over 45 images and 17 videos of child porn.

Officials said the material contained images of children under the age of 12.

As a condition of Snow’s pretrial release, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and not have access to electronic devices, the news release states.

On June 1, the GBI said they received more tips suggesting that Snow may have been continuing to send out child sexual abuse material on the Kik messenger app in 2022 while awaiting trial.

He was scheduled for a federal hearing on June 2 prior to his trial but cut off his ankle monitor the day before.

Snow was later arrested by the U.S. Marshals on June 5.

“Snow not only distributed the disturbing material for years but didn’t stop even after he was under arrest and facing trial,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Snow faces a mandatory minimum of five years up to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, for a maximum of 40 years in prison. He is also facing up to a lifetime of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender upon release from federal prison.

Snow remains in federal custody while awaiting sentencing on Oct. 3 in Athens.

