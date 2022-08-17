GBI, Norcross police on scene of active death investigation in Gwinnett County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is working with Norcross police along Indian Trial Lilburn Road on a death investigation at a home there.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
NewsChopper 2 was there when the GBI arrived and began to investigate the area.
Video sent back showed a heavy police presence at the home.
TRENDING STORIES:
Former RHOA star says officers ‘incorrectly concluded’ daughter was impaired following ‘fender bender’
Dogs at overcrowded Clayton County shelter in dire need of new homes by Thursday
Georgia mother arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed bus full of elementary school children
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for updates on this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: