GBI, Norcross police on scene of active death investigation in Gwinnett County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is working with Norcross police along Indian Trial Lilburn Road on a death investigation at a home there.

NewsChopper 2 was there when the GBI arrived and began to investigate the area.

Video sent back showed a heavy police presence at the home.

