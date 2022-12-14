UPDATE: GBI probing officer-involved shooting of woman at church

Dec. 14—A woman who reportedly attacked a deputy sheriff with a hammer late Tuesday afternoon at a church in Baldwin County was shot multiple times by deputies, local authorities say.

The woman was being treated for her wounds Tuesday night at Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon.

The incidents happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church, located at 512 Old Monticello Road, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Maj. Brad King, who heads the criminal investigations division.

The woman has since been identified as Fiesta Murphy, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

After the shooting inside the church, Murphy was attended to by the deputies with first aid until firefighters/first responders with Baldwin County Fire Rescue and personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Murphy was treated at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to the trauma center in Macon. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday night.

The deputy was also treated at the scene.

He and his partner were still undergoing questioning related to the officer-involved shooting investigation Tuesday night. Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville were notified of the shooting and sent field agents to the scene.

Shannon Resha, a crime scene specialist with the GBI, arrived at the church to begin processing the crime scene early Tuesday night. The process was expected to take several hours.

Massee said Murphy was released from the Baldwin County Jail four days before the attack on the deputy and subsequent officer-involved shooting. The sheriff said Murphy was arrested by officers with the Milledgeville Police Department on a warrant for criminal trespass.

At the scene, King told The Union-Recorder that the church's preacher, Pastor Donald Tuft, stopped by the church before the incidents and noticed some broken glass by a window and that it seemed as if an air conditioner had been turned on.

Story continues

"He thought those things seemed odd, so having seen the broken glass, he decided to wait and not go inside the church," King said. "He decided to call the sheriff's office."

Shortly after, the first of two road patrol deputies arrived at the church. The first deputy waited on a backup deputy's arrival before they both made entry into the church.

"At the time, they both believed someone most likely was inside because there was a chair backed up against the door," King said. "Our guys entered the church to clear it and one of our deputies was attacked by a female inside."

King said the deputy was struck in the left arm by the woman welding a hammer.

"My understanding is that the offender drew back to make another attack and both of our deputies discharged their firearms," King said. "They (deputies) both began rendering aid to the female."

King said Murphy was shot multiple times.

The names of the deputies involved have not yet been made public.

King said the deputy who was struck by the hammer had an ice pack on his arm when he saw him.

"It didn't appear to be a serious injury," he said, referring to the deputy.

King said the pastor of the church does not know Murphy.

"She's not local," King said.

Authorities were checking to determine how Murphy broke into the church.

"There is a window that is most likely the way she entered the church," King said.

King said authorities are also investigating where the woman set fire to a room of the church, which would constitute a criminal charge of arson in the first degree to go with a burglary charge.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

King said after the shooting there was a large turnout of law enforcement officers coming to the scene to assist the sheriff's office including officers and detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department, as well as troopers with the Georgia State Patrol post in Milledgeville.