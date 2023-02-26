GBI provides update on MARTA station shooting, case to be given to DA for review

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided an update regarding a shooting that killed one man at a MARTA station in midtown Atlanta Friday.

According to the GBI’s preliminary investigation, at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 24, two undercover MARTA Police Department officers were patrolling inside the North Avenue MARTA station on West Peachtree Street when they saw a man in possession of what they believed were illegal drugs.

GBi officials said the man tried to escape when the officers attempted to detain him. This resulted in a physical altercation.

While the man was fighting the officers, one of them deployed a Taser, but officers were still unable to take the man into custody.

When the man attempted to flee again, officers pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Authorities said the officers rendered medical aid to the man until he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy along with the GBI’s continued independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

GBI officials added that this is the 15th officer-involved shooting they have been requested to investigate in 2023.

MARTA officers told Channel 2 Action News that had the man complied with officers, he would not have been taken to jail for the marijuana cigarette.

