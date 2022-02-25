GBI reviewing Waynesboro Police for stop involving young girl

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the actions of the Waynesboro Police department regarding a police stop that the city acknowledged put a child at risk of kidnapping in January. The inquiry comes at the request of the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Pat Morgan acknowledged the request for an investigation. "We have put in a request to Waynesboro for the documents and video," he said. "It will probably be next week before we have everything we need, but we will look into it."

In a letter dated Feb. 22, District Attorney Jared Williams wrote that his office was requesting the investigation in response to a complaint that questions, "the quality and integrity of the (Waynesboro) investigation."

Chundra Hendrix, the mother of the child involved, submitted a complaint Monday against Angela Collins, the Waynesboro officer who conducted the internal affairs investigation, and members of the department. Hendrix said she found discrepancies between the internal affairs investigation report and the body camera footage. In her complaint, she cites several misquotes of the officers in Collins' report, which she writes are evidence of bias and misrepresentation.

Williams' letter continues, "In order to ensure public trust in the findings of the investigation and any decisions that flow therefrom, we deem it necessary to request the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation."

The GBI investigation is expected to look into the actions of Officer Ronald Bartlett and Sgt. Greg Stroud. Bartlett already completed an eight-day suspension, received a demotion from corporal status and is currently on a six-month probation.

An internal investigation called the offenses "serious" and a violation of Bartlett's oath of office and ethics. In his disciplinary notice, Waynesboro Police Chief WIllie Burley wrote that Bartlett did allow "a stranger to take (the Hendrix's) minor daughter, and when you stopped the vehicle from leaving the parking lot, you failed to identify the person who took the child." Burley called his actions evidence of poor judgement.

Stroud did not receive any discipline relating to his involvement in the incident after the internal investigation revealed he didn’t violate any departmental policy.

In a release sent to the media last week, Burley said the complaint against the two officers has been “thoroughly investigated.”

"We take the concerns and/or complaints of our citizens as well as our visitors very seriously. We will continue to investigate all crimes and complaints thoroughly before taking action," Burley said in the statement. "We appreciate the patience and concern of all who were involved or affected by this case."

Waynesboro city council member Dr. Maurice McBride said he had seen the internal investigation as well as the body camera footage. "Honestly, I do have some concerns," about the accuracy of the report, he said. "I think it's a good thing the GBI are investigating. I think we will get a non-biased opinion on what happened. Truth will prevail," he said.

Vice-mayor James Jones and police chief Willie Burley have not returned requests for comment regarding the GBI's involvement.

Family still looking for answers

Hendrix spoke at the Waynesboro City Council meeting Monday at length and demanded answers from the city council.

“We’ve suffered dearly over these past four weeks from being treated like criminals, having the door slammed in our face, having people act as this was not important. My 7-year-old daughter has a name,” Hendrix told the council Monday. “I do understand that you are saying this is not a court of law but I came to y’all as my representation for help. That was denied and you hid behind the cloak of, ‘This is a pending investigation. Speak with my attorney.'”

From the beginning, Hendrix has asked for the officers involved be fired, the man who appears to have attempted to take her daughter be arrested and for the city to apologize to her child. During the city council meeting, Hendrix asked the city council members how many had seen the body camera footage or read the internal affairs report, but did not get a response.

“This is absurd. I have been treated just as rudely as possible. Everyone that I have actually spoken to, you cannot say that I’ve been obstinate, condescending or anything. I’ve given you the respect that your position holds but yet still I’ve gotten brushed off,” she said at the meeting. “Explain to me how I explain to my daughter how she moves forward.”

Vice-mayor Jones, who read a prepared statement before Hendrix addressed the council, apologized for the incident but said the incident was still under investigation by the district attorney's office. Council member McBride addressed Hendrix's questions at the meeting on Monday.

“I think some of her questions do deserve answers,” McBride said. “For me, I share the sentiment of the parent. I think if he wasn’t arrested and a crime was indeed committed, he should have been arrested.”

However, Jones did not want to continue Hendrix’s line of questioning and simply asked to allow the process to play out.

“We heard you. We thank you for your time and thank you for your patience,” Jones said.

McBride said he wanted to hear what was going on and try to get answers for Hendrix.

“You can speak for you, sir. I want to hear what’s going on because we represent the city of Waynesboro and these are citizens and she has the right to be heard and have answers,” McBride said. “I, for one, won’t be a part of any muffling in this particular situation.”

Hendrix tried to ask again how many of the council members had seen the body camera footage but was cut off by Jones saying her time was up. Hendrix left the podium shortly after.

“I thank you for nothing, once again,” she said.

On Thursday, Hendrix said in a text to The Augusta Chronicle she was glad the GBI is finally investigating the incident and still wants the officers fired and the man involved arrested.

