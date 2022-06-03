GBI, Rome police searching for suspects in robbery, murder of 21-year-old man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information leading to the arrest of men who killed 21-year-old Derricus Smith.

On May 21, Rome police responded to a shooting call on Perkins Street around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found Smith shot in the head.

Witnesses said they saw several people jump into a black Dodge Challenger before police arrived.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

No arrests have been made.

Police said they are still actively working the case, and are asking for help from the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You can also submit tips online here or download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.

IN OTHER NEWS: